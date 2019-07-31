World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,727 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 309,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,861. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.