Wowbit Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $189,867.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wowbit has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Wowbit token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Wowbit

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.