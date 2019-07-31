WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

