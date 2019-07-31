Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Major Shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc Buys 557,731 Shares

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) major shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc purchased 557,731 shares of Wright Investors Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $228,669.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cove Street Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Cove Street Capital, Llc purchased 2,542 shares of Wright Investors Service stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $1,042.22.

On Friday, July 12th, Cove Street Capital, Llc purchased 40,280 shares of Wright Investors Service stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $16,112.00.

Shares of WISH stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

