WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.92.

WSFS opened at $42.56 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $600,483.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,181,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,296,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

