Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $96.00. Xaar shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 50,505 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

