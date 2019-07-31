XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading 15% Higher

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was up 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 285,511 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 72,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts forecast that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

