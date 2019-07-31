XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.80.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

