YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Trading Down 1%

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.24, approximately 2,910 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44.

About YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

