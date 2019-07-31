YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,001 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 692,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

