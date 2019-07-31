YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 454,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

