YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 704,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $169.01. 117,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

