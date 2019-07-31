YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,823 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $240,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $114,713,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,094,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 49,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.