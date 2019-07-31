YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 1,354,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

