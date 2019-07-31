YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 635 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 119,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

