Yocoin Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $287,560.00 and $638.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00980947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.