YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. 39,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $191.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

