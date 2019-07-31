YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.