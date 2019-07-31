YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,804.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 42,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

