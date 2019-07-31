Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 83.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,663,000 after buying an additional 7,804,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,412,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Yum China by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,162,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 660,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 178,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,028. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.