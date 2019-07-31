Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,635. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Ruh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,070 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 91,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,013,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 218,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

