Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. LKQ posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $197,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,755 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $93,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

