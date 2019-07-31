Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Meet Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.71.

MEET stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,671. The stock has a market cap of $265.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48.

In other news, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 16,400 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $70,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 11,300 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 552,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 287,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

