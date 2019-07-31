Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

AINV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 319,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 43.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 213.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.