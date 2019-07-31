Zacks: Analysts Expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will report sales of $302.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.70 million. Brady reported sales of $297.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 6,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,172.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $474,431.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,875. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,672. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.