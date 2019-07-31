Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

