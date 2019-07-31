Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,071. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Broadwind Energy worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

