Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 84,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $749.93 million and a P/E ratio of 51.46.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

