Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.03 Million

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce sales of $394.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.10 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $308.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,708,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,607,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.