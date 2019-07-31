Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce sales of $394.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.10 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $308.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,708,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,607,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.