Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $108.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.26 million and the lowest is $107.09 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $439.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $448.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.13 million, with estimates ranging from $505.79 million to $526.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 322,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

