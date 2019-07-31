Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 2,794,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $285,156,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 54.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 101,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 133.0% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 709.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

