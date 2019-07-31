Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SONM. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director John Kneuer purchased 3,147 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SONM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.