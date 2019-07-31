Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Hold

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.94. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $318,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,428 shares of company stock valued at $503,485. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

