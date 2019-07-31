Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Sell

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 792,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 80,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,298.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 5,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $224,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

