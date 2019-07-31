Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Sell

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources, Inc. is an electric utility that provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In New Mexico, the utility’s retail electric service territory covers a large area of north central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Service to retail electric customers is subject to the jurisdiction of the NMPRC. PNM has decided to stop pursuing wholesale generation contracts although some sales continue to be made to wholesale customers. Service to wholesale customers is regulated by FERC. Regulation encompasses the utility’s electric rates, service, accounting, issuances of securities, construction of major new generation, types of generation resources, transmission and distribution facilities, and other matters. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered to a "sell" rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,709. PNM Resources has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 42.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 411.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

