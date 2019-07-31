Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Hold”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZPW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 345,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,468. The company has a market capitalization of $545.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

