Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XCel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in XCel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in XCel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 202,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

