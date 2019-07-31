Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.