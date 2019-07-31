ZEON Trading 33% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $751,291.00 and approximately $373,206.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00275409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.01459232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00116114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,819,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

