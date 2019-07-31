Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after acquiring an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

