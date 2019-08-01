-$0.02 EPS Expected for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Palatin Technologies’ earnings. Palatin Technologies reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palatin Technologies.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, BidaskClub cut Palatin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,545. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.