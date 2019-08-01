$0.03 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 6,474,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 20,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 198,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $1,496,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 497,550 shares of company stock worth $3,489,382. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 375,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

