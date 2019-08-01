-$0.04 EPS Expected for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 73.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.