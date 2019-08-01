-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

ACAD stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 489,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 486,673 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

