$0.62 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

