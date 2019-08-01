$0.92 EPS Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 438,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

