$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.80 million to $1.04 billion. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $945.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $906.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

SPB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 556,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 986,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 126,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 179,270 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 637,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 144,053 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

