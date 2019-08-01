$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. CME Group posted sales of $904.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Shares of CME stock traded up $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.86 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $597,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

