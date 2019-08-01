$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period.

BIG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,118. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

