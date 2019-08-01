$1.33 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. CarMax posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Argus began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Buckingham Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in CarMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 331,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,472. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

